June 17 IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA REGENTS WEEK OF 513,990 Aa3/AA-/AA- LPRB REVENUE BONDS 06/20 UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA REGENTS LPRB REVENUE BONDS (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York REMARK: TAX EXEMPT: 17-38, 40, 46, 51

TAXABLE: 17-34, 39, 46

Day of Sale: 06/22 METROPOLITAN TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 507,450 // AUTHORITY 06/20 TRANSPORTATION REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016B MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York REMARK: ROP: 6/21

Day of Sale: 06/22 STATE OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH AND WEEK OF 500,000 Aaa/AAA/ EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES AUTHORITY 06/20 REVENUE BONDS YALE UNIVERSITY ISSUE SERIES 2016A & REVENUE BONDS YALE UNIVERSITY ISSUE SERIES 2013A MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 06/22 NEW YORK STATE HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 302,690 // AGENCY 06/20 2016 SERIES C, AFFORDABLE HOUSING REVENUE BONDS MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York REMARK: ROP: 6/20

Day of Sale: 06/21 ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 276,135 A1/AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 06/20 SERIES C75 & C76 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2017-2041 STATE OF IOWA IJOBS PROGRAM WEEK OF 264,000 Aa2/AA/ SPECIAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 06/20 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2017-2029

Day of Sale: 06/21 CALIFORNIA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 236,000 A2/AA-/ HOME MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS 06/20 2016 SERIES A (TAXABLE) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 06/21 PENNSYLVANIA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 234,615 Aa2/AA+/NR SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE REVENUE 06/20 BONDS SERIES 2016-120 (NON-AMT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 06/21 IMPERIAL IRRIGATION DISTRICT WEEK OF 223,000 /A/ ELECTRIC SYSTEM REFUNDING REVENUE 06/20 (32MM TAXABLE/190MM TAX EXEMPT) MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 06/22 ARLINGTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 184,490 Aaa/AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 06/20 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS & TAX REFD BONDS & TAXABLE BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2041 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UL: Aa1/AA/

Day of Sale: 06/22 COUNTY OF WAYNE, STATE OF MICHIGAN WEEK OF 173,000 /SP-1/ GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX 06/20 FEDERALLY TAXABLE OBLIGATIONS TAX REVENUE NOTES SERIES 2016 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 06/21 REEDY CREEK IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT WEEK OF 165,060 Aa3/AA-/AA- (FLORIDA) 06/20 (LOCATED IN ORANGE AND OSCEOLA COUNTIES) AD VALOREM TAX BONDS SERIES 2016A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2019-2036

Day of Sale: 06/21 OHIO WATER DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 150,000 Aaa/AAA/ WATER DEVELOPMENT REVENUE BONDS 06/20 EXP/EXP/ FRESH WATER SERIES 2016B MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 06/22 ORLANDO UTILITIES COMMISSION WEEK OF 144,000 Aa2/AA/AA UTILITY SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING 06/20 AMT MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2017-2033

Day of Sale: 06/22 STATE PUBLIC SCHOOL BUILDING WEEK OF 130,575 /AA/ AUTHORITY 06/20 (COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA) HARRISBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT TAXABLE & TAX-EXEMPT SERIES A & B MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2017-2033 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: UL: /A/ STATE OF MICHIGAN WEEK OF 128,000 Aa1/AA-/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL LOAN 06/20 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016A (TAXABLE) & 2016B (TAX-EXEMPT) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 06/22 PORT OF MORROW, OREGON TRANSMISSION WEEK OF 120,000 Aa1//AA FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS 06/20 (BONNEVILLE COOPERATION PROJECT NO.5) 2016-2 (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2020-2021

Day of Sale: 06/21 TOWN OF GILBERT, ARIZONA WEEK OF 110,025 NR/AAA/AA+ WATER RESOURCES MUNICIPAL PROPERTY 06/20 CORPORATION SENIOR LIEN UTILITY SYSTEM REVENUE AND REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 06/21 BOARD OF GOVERNORS OF WAYNE STATE WEEK OF 101,000 Aa3/A+/ UNIVERSITY 06/20 GENERAL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016A (EXEMPT) & B (TAXABLE) MICHIGAN MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 06/22 THE STATE OF DELAWARE WEEK OF 86,000 Aaa/AAA/AAA GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 06/20 SERIES 2016D MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 06/23 CITY OF WAXAHACHIE WEEK OF 85,715 // $26,635M GENERAL OBLIGATION 06/20 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016A $38,985M GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016B $20,095M COMBINATION TAX & REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION SERIES 2016 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 06/20 STATE OF OHIO (TREASURER OF STATE) WEEK OF 81,065 Aa2/AA/AA CAPITAL FACILITIES 06/20 LEASE-APPROPRIATION BONDS (MENTAL HEALTH FACILITIES 2016A & BAND PARKS & RECREATION IMPROVEMENT FUND PROJECTS 2016B) MGR: U.S. Bancorp Investments Inc., New York SERIAL: 2017-2026

Day of Sale: 06/21 GREATER ORLANDO AVIATION AUTHORITY WEEK OF 79,000 A1/A+/A+ PRIORITY SUBORDINATED AIRPORT 06/20 FACILITIES REVENUE REFUNDING MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2027

Day of Sale: 06/23 RICHARDSON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 77,300 // DISTRICT 06/20 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 06/23 PITTSBURG UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 70,000 // CALIFORNIA 06/20 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., San Francisco

Day of Sale: 06/21 THE UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE WEEK OF 69,000 Aa3/A+/ AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE 06/20 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 06/21 IDAHO HOUSING AND FINANCE WEEK OF 63,820 // ASSOCIATION 06/20 SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE BONDS 2016 SERIES 1 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 06/23 CITY OF TULARE, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 57,305 // SEWER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, 06/20 SERIES 2016 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 06/23 MURRIETA VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 55,500 // DISTRICT PUBLIC FINANCING AUTHORITY 06/20 SPECIAL TAX REVENUE BONDS 2016 A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/22 HAYS CONSOLIDATED INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 54,035 NR/AAA/AAA SCHOOL DISTRICT, TEXAS 06/20 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2024-2037 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UL: NR/AA-/AA

Day of Sale: 06/21 KENTON COUNTY (KENTUCKY) WEEK OF 48,000 A2//A+ AIRPORT BOARD 06/20 CINCINNATI/NORTHERN KENTUCKY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 (NON-AMT) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 06/23 NEW JERSEY EDUCATIONAL FACILITY WEEK OF 46,000 A2/A/ AUTHORITY REVENUE REFUNDING ROWAN 06/20 UNIVERSITY MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2017-2031

Day of Sale: 06/22 ALTONA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS WEEK OF 45,000 A2// ANNUAL APPROPRIATION URBAN RENEWAL 06/20 REFUNDING SERIES 2016C MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 06/21 MASSACHUSETTS DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 43,810 /A+/ AGENCY 06/20 REVENUE BONDS WGBH EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION ISSUE SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 06/22 SCRANTON REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 39,000 /BB/ GUARANTEED LEASE REVENUE 06/20 (32MM TAX EXEMPT/7MM TAXABLE) MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: TAX EXEMPT: 21, 28

TAXABLE: 26

Day of Sale: 06/22 NORTH THURSTON SCHOOL DISTRICT NO.3 WEEK OF 37,500 Aa1/AA+/ UTGO SERIES 2016 06/20 WASHINGTON MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2035 INSURANCE: WASHINGTON SCHOOL BD GUARANTEE

Day of Sale: 06/22 STATE OF WISCONSIN WEEK OF 35,105 Aa3/AA-/ CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 06/20 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2023 REMARK: KROLL: AA- CITY OF WICHITA, KANSAS WEEK OF 33,230 NR/NR/ HEALTH CARE FACILITIES REVENUE 06/20 BONDS SERIES II-A & II-B, 2016 (KANSAS MASONIC HOME) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago

Day of Sale: 06/23 CALIFORNIA EDUCATION NOTES PROGRAM WEEK OF 30,000 /SP-1+/ TAX AND REVENUE ANTICIPATION NOTES 06/20 FISCAL YEAR 2016-2017 NOTES PARTICIPATION MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/21 CHULA VISTA REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY WEEK OF 30,000 /A+/ TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS 2016 06/20 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/21 VERMONT EDUCATIONAL AND HEALTH WEEK OF 29,805 Aa2/AA/ BUILDING FINANCING AGENCY 06/20 (MIDDLEBURY COLLEGE) REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York

Day of Sale: 06/21 MONTGOMERY COUNTY INDUSTRIAL WEEK OF 29,190 NR/BBB/ DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 06/20 PENNSYLVANIA REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016 (FOULKEWAYS AT GWYNEDD PROJECT) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago REMARK: RATINGS STABLE

Day of Sale: 06/21 PICO RIVERA PUBLIC FINANCING WEEK OF 28,575 /AA-/ AUTHORITY LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING 06/20 BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/22 CORONA PUBLIC FINANCING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 25,000 /AA-/ 2016 LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 06/20 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/23 EAST ALDINE MANAGEMENT DISTRICT WEEK OF 23,970 /A/ TEXAS SALES TAX REVENUE AND 06/20 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 06/22 NEW HOPE CULTURAL EDUCATION WEEK OF 21,755 NR/BBB-/NR FACILITIES FINANCE CORPORATION 06/20 STUDENT HOUSING REVENUE BONDS (CHF - COLLEGIATE HOUSING CORPUS CHRISTI II, LLC - TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY - SAN ANTONIO PROJECT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 06/21 STATE OF OREGON WEEK OF 21,300 /A/ OREGON FACILITIES AUTHORITY 06/20 REVENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS (WILLAMETTE UNIVERSITY PROJECTS) 2016 SERIES B MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 06/21 ILLINOIS HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 19,500 Aaa/NR/NR AUTHORITY 06/20 MULTIFAMILY HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY MULTIFAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS (PASS-THROUGH)(CROSSROADS AT EAST RAVENSWOOD) SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 06/21 THE HOSPITAL FACILITIES AUTHORITY WEEK OF 18,190 NR/NR/BBB- OF THE CITY OF ASTORIA, OREGON 06/20 (COLUMBIA MEMORIAL HOSPITAL) HOSPITAL REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: U.S. Bancorp Investments Inc., New York SERIAL: 2038-2046

Day of Sale: 06/22 THE REGIONAL BOARD OF EDUCATION WEEK OF 17,345 /AA/ OF MANALAPAN-ENGLISHTOWN 06/20 MONMOUTH COUNTY, NEW JERSEY REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 06/22 WALL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 17,220 // UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS 06/20 SERIES 2016 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 06/22 CRANDALL ISD, TEXAS WEEK OF 16,920 /AAA/ UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS 06/20 SERIES 2016A MGR: HilltopSecurities, Dallas SERIAL: 2032-2036 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UL: A+

Day of Sale: 06/20 MICHIGAN FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 16,000 /A/ CITY OF ALLEN PARK LIMITED TAX 06/20 GO LOCAL PROJECT BONDS LOCAL GOVERNMENT LOAN PROGRAM REV BONDS - SERIES 2016B (TAXABLE) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 06/21 COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 14,010 NR/AA/NR #201-U (CRETE-MONEE) 06/20 WILL COUNTY, ILLINOIS GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX SCHOOL BONDS SERIES 2016C MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2027-2036 INSURANCE: INSURED REMARK: UL: NR/A+/NR

Day of Sale: 06/21 STATE BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE STATE WEEK OF 13,500 NR/AA/ OF UTAH 06/20 RESEARCH REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 06/23 CITY OF BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS WEEK OF 12,870 Aa3/AA/ COMBINATION TAX AND REVENUE 06/20 CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 06/20 COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 12,770 NR/AA/NR #201-U (CRETE-MONEE) 06/20 WILL COUNTY, ILLINOIS GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS SERIES 2016B MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2026-2028 INSURANCE: INSURED REMARK: UL: NR/A+/NR

Day of Sale: 06/21 CARTHAGE R-IX SCHOOL DISTRICT OF WEEK OF 12,175 /A/ JASPER COUNTY, MISSOURI 06/20 REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION SERIES 2016 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2017-2025

Day of Sale: 06/20 LEHIGH COUNTY GENERAL PURPOSE WEEK OF 12,000 A2// AUTHORITY COLLEGE REVENUE REFUNDING 06/20 PENNSYLVANIA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: 18-22, 28-30

Day of Sale: 06/22 CITY OF MT. VERNON WATERWORKS WEEK OF 11,395 // REVENUE BANS OF 2016 06/20 MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis

Day of Sale: 06/21 SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 10,000 A2/AA-/ 2016 REFUNDING COPS 06/20 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., San Francisco SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 06/22 CAVE CREEK UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 10,000 /AA-/ #93 OF MARICOPA COUNTY, ARIZONA 06/20 GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2018-2030

Day of Sale: 06/22 CHAMBERSBURG AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,755 // FRANKLIN COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 06/20 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES A OF 2016 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 06/22 TOWN OF CORTE MADERA 2016 FEDERALLY WEEK OF 9,500 /AA-/ TAXABLE REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF 06/20 PARTICIPATION MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/21 CITY OF COPPERAS COVE, TEXAS WEEK OF 9,475 // (CORYELL AND LAMPASAS COUNTIES) 06/20 COMBINATION TAX AND REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION SERIES 2016 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2018-2036

Day of Sale: 06/22 HEMPFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,135 Aa2// LANCASTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 06/20 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES A OF 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2023 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 06/22 SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ARGYLE WEEK OF 9,100 // GREEN AND LAFAYETTE COUNTIES 06/20 WISCONSIN BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee TERM: 2016

Day of Sale: 06/22 MONTGOMERY COUNTY MUD NO. 47 WEEK OF 8,590 Aa3// TEXAS 06/20 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2024 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 06/21 KANE & DEKALB COUNTIES, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 8,505 // BURLINGTON COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL 06/20 DISTRICT #301 $6MM DEBT CERTIFICATES /AA-/ $2,505 SERIES A SCHOOL BONDS /AA/ MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 06/21 ORE CITY ISD UNLIMITED TAX WEEK OF 8,335 /A/ REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 06/20 TEXAS MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 06/22 CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE REASSESSMENT WEEK OF 8,335 /A/ DISTRICT NO 2016-1 LIMITED 06/20 OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/20 JENNINGS SCHOOL DISTRICT, ST. LOUIS WEEK OF 7,650 /AA+/ COUNTY,MISSOURI REFUNDING & 06/20 IMPROVEMENT BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis INSURANCE: MISSOURI DIRECT DEPOSIT PRGM

Day of Sale: 06/20 SAN CARLOS SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,500 /AA/ 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 06/20 BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/20 SAN CARLOS SCHOOL DISTRICT 2016 WEEK OF 7,500 /AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 06/20 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/20 CRANDALL ISD, TEXAS WEEK OF 7,060 /A+/ UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 06/20 SERIES 2016B MGR: HilltopSecurities, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2033

Day of Sale: 06/20 TOWN OF SEYMOUR, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 6,900 NR/AA+/ SERIES B 06/20 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2018-2031 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 06/23 TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON WEEK OF 6,610 Aa2// COUNTY OF GLOUCESTER, NEW JERSEY 06/20 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 06/23 OZARK UTILITIES BOARD WATER AND WEEK OF 6,525 /A/ SEWER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 06/20 SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2031 INSURANCE: ASSURED GUARANTY CORPORATION

Day of Sale: 06/21 CITY OF COPPERAS COVE, TEXAS WEEK OF 6,430 /AA/ (CORYELL & LAMPASAS COUNTIES) 06/20 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago CITY OF KALAMAZOO, COUNTY OF WEEK OF 6,325 /AA-/ KALAMAZOO, STATE OF MICHIGAN 06/20 CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT AND REFUNDING BONDS LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGAION MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago MOUNTAIN VIEW SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,285 /A+/AA- CALIFORNIA 06/20 SFID #1 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., San Francisco SERIAL: 2016-2027 REMARK: Taxable

Day of Sale: 06/23 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 6,270 /BBB+/ DISTRICT NO. 371 06/20 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED WITHIN HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2033 CAPISTRANO USD, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 6,155 NR/NR/NR CFD 98-1A SPECIAL TAX BONDS 06/20 SERIES 2016 MGR: HilltopSecurities, Dallas TERM: 2044

Day of Sale: 06/23 ROCK HILL, MISSOURI GENERAL WEEK OF 6,100 /AA/ OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2016 06/20 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 06/21 CAMDEN CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 6,050 NR/UR/ NEW YORK 06/20 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2017-2027 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 06/22 HESSTON PUBLIC COMMISSION WEEK OF 5,830 // REVENUE BONDS 06/20 SERIES 2016A KANSAS MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 06/20 CITY OF OAK CREEK MILWAUKEE COUNTY WEEK OF 5,825 // WISCONSIN TAXABLE GENERAL 06/20 OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES 2016A MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago VILLAGE OF MUKWONAGO, WAUKESHA AND WEEK OF 5,610 /AA-/ WALWORTH COUNTIES, WISCONSIN 06/20 WATERWORKS SYSTEM AND SEWERAGE SYSTEM BONDS SERIES 2016B BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago FESTIVAL RANCH COMMUNITY FACILITIES WEEK OF 5,575 /BBB/ DISTRICT 06/20 (CITY OF BUCKEYE, ARIZONA) GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver

Day of Sale: 06/23 WEST ORANGE TOWNSHIP BOARD OF WEEK OF 5,260 UR/NR/ EDUCATION, NEW JERSEY 06/20 COPS MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2024

Day of Sale: 06/22 DOLTON SCHOOL DISTRICT, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 5,225 A3// ALTERNATE REVENUE 2016 TAXABLE 06/20 WORKING CASH FUND BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 06/22 EPHRATA BOROUGH AUTHORITY WEEK OF 5,030 /AA-/ LANCASTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 06/20 GUARANTEED SEWER REVENUE BONDS SERIES B OF 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2030 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 06/21 CITY OF BROWNSVILLE COMMUNITY WEEK OF 4,655 A1/A/ IMPROVEMENT CORPORATION SALES TAX 06/20 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: 2016, 2018-2027

Day of Sale: 06/20 THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE WEST WEEK OF 4,020 /AA+/ ESSEX REGIONAL SCHOOL DISTRICT 06/20 IN THE COUNTY OF ESSEX, NEW JERSEY REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 06/21 SCHOOL DISTRICT OF BLOOMER, WEEK OF 3,500 /A+/ CHIPPEWA AND DUNN COUNTIES 06/20 WISCONSIN GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES SERIES 2016A BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago SOUTH SHORE HARBOR MUD #7 WEEK OF 3,500 /BBB+/ UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 06/20 SERIES 2016 TEXAS MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 06/20 SCHOOL DISTRICT OF THE CITY OF WEEK OF 3,410 // JEANNETTE 06/20 WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2016 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 06/20 COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UTAH WEEK OF 3,285 /AA-/ SALES TAX REVENUE BONDS 06/20 SERIES 2016 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 06/22 VILLAGE OF MUKWONAGO, WAUKESHA AND WEEK OF 3,100 // WALWORTH COUNTIES, WISCONSIN 06/20 GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES SERIES 2016A BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago SHARONVILLE CITY WEEK OF 3,050 NR/NR/ (HAMILTON COUNTY), OHIO 06/20 VARIOUS PURPOSE (GO LT) BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES SERIES 2016 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago TERM: 2017 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 06/22 VISTANCIA WEST COMMUNITY FACILITIES WEEK OF 3,000 NR/NR/ DISTRICT 06/20 (CITY OF PEORIA, ARIZONA) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver

Day of Sale: 06/22 MCPHERSON COUNTY, KANSAS WEEK OF 2,900 Aa3// REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016A 06/20 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 06/21 SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ALGOMA WEEK OF 2,885 // KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WISCONSIN 06/20 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee REMARK: 17-19; 27-35

Day of Sale: 06/20 INDEPENDENCE GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 1,835 NR// REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016-A 06/20 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2019-2026

Day of Sale: 06/22 VILLAGE OF OBETZ WEEK OF 1,500 NR/NR/ (FRANKLIN COUNTY), OHIO 06/20 MUNICIPAL ELECTRIC SYSTEM EXPANSION & IMPROVEMENT (GO LT) BANS SERIES 2016 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago TERM: 2017 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 06/21 SCHOOL DISTRICT NUMBER 73.5 WEEK OF 1,275 Aa2/NR/NR (SKOKIE) 06/20 COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED SCHOOL BONDS SERIES 2016B MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2019-2020

Day of Sale: 06/22 HOLLISTER R-V SCHOOL DISTRICT OF WEEK OF 1,000 /A/ TANEY COUNTY, MISSOURI 06/20 /EXP/ LEASE PARTICIPATION CERTIFICATES SERIES 2016 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2017-2027

Day of Sale: 06/23

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 6,279,265 (in 000's)

(Reporting By Karen Pierog)