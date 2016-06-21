BRIEF-Power Financial to issue 8 mln non-cumulative first preferred shares
* Power Financial Corp - to issue 8 million non-cumulative first preferred shares, Series V on a bought deal basis, for gross proceeds of $200 million
June 21 Bank of Canada 15-day T-bill auction yields average 0.541 percent.
Further coverage: here (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
* Power Financial Corp - to issue 8 million non-cumulative first preferred shares, Series V on a bought deal basis, for gross proceeds of $200 million
NEW YORK, May 16 Social Finance Inc, the online lender known as SoFi, said on Tuesday it had launched its first digital wealth management platform, as the company continues to branch out beyond its core student lending business.