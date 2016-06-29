June 29 U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
has released the PureCircle Ltd shipments of stevia it
detained in May for alleged links to a supplier that used force
labor, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
* The shipments were released after a CBP review of
documentation from PureCircle, which included independent
verification
* The audits found there was no evidence of forced, bonded
or involuntary prison labor and that the product was not being
supplied by Inner Mongolia Hengzheng Group Baoanzhao
Agricultural and Trade LLC
* The shipments were detained in the third seizure of
imported goods since the implementation of a new law banning
import of products made by forced label came into effect
SOURCE: bit.ly/295HbIP
(Reporting by Chris Prentice)