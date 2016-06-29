BRIEF-Supersonic Imagine launches 10 million euro capital increase
* LAUNCHES A SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE WITH SHAREHOLDERS’ PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS FOR APPROXIMATELY 10 MILLION EUROS
** Shares of Hypermarcas SA slumped 8.5 percent on Wednesday and headed for its worst two-day slide since mid-2011 on reports a former executive admitted to paying bribes to politicians
** Over 11 million shares had traded hands by Wednesday afternoon, more than four times this month's daily average
** Local newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Tuesday former institutional relations director Nelson Mello confessed to paying 30 million real ($9 million) to senators of the ruling PMDB party. Recipients included Senate President Renan Calheiros and former Planning Minister Romero Jucá, Estado said
** In a securities filing, Hypermarcas said an independent audit found that Mello authorized expenses on his own without providing proof of services rendered
** Hypermarcas shares fell 8.5 percent on Tuesday, the biggest loss in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index
** Mello could not be reached for comment. A spokeswoman for Jucá denied the report, while representatives for Calheiros did not respond to a request for comment. Hypermarcas said it is not the target of an investigation
($1 = 3.2450 Brazilian reais)
FRANKFURT, Germany, May 17 German drugmaker Bayer won the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's priority review status for an experimental drug for a difficult to treat type of blood cancer, bolstering its development pipeline.