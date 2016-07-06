July 6 U.S. Senators on Wednesday passed a cloture vote 65-32 to move ahead a bill that would require national labeling standards for foods made with genetically-modified ingredients (GMOs).

* The decision averted a filibuster hurdle for the bill from Republican Pat Roberts from Kansas and Democrat Debbie Stabenow of Michigan

* The full vote in the Senate is expected within the coming days

* The legislation, if passed, would derail state GMO labeling laws, including one implemented in Vermont on July 1

* The move comes amid growing calls for transparency in labeling of GMOs

(Reporting by Chris Prentice)