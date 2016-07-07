BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
* Canada finance minister says welcomes move by bank regulator to stress need for prudent underwriting of residential mortgages
* Canada finance minister says bank regulator's move is consistent with government actions to address pockets of risk in Canada's housing market (Reporting by David Ljunggren)
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: