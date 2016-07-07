BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
July 7 (Reuters) -
* Canada's bank regulator says considering changes to mortgage underwriting guidelines
* Canada Regulator - Borrowers relying on income sources outside of canada pose particular challenge for lenders
* Canada regulator says limits for downpayments on higher risk mortgages need to be revisited
* Canada regulator says some institutions 'not as proactive' as others to ensure prudent mortgage lending (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: