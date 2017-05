July 7 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- NEW YORK CITY TRANSITIONAL FINANCE WEEK OF 800,000 Aa1/AAA/AAA AUTHORITY 07/11 FUTURE TAX SECURED SUBORDINATE BONDS, FISCAL 2017 A1 TAX EXEMPT BONDS MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland SERIAL: 2018-2042 REMARK: ROP: 07/11 & 07/12

Day of Sale: 07/13 MICHIGAN DEPARTMENT OF WEEK OF 613,900 A2/AA/ TRANSPORTATION 07/11 GRANT ANTICIPATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Loop Capital Markets, Chicago SERIAL: 2018-2027

Day of Sale: 07/13 LOUISVILLE/JEFFERSON COUNTY METRO WEEK OF 538,045 NR/A-/A GOVERNMENT HEALTH SYSTEM REVENUE 07/11 BONDS SERIES 2016A (NORTON HEALTHCARE INC.) KENTUCKY MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2017-2037

Day of Sale: 07/12 PORT OF MORROW, OREGON TRANSMISSION WEEK OF 325,000 Aa1/AA/ FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS (BONEVILLE 07/11 COOPERATION PROJECT NO. 4) 2016-1 FEDERALLY TAXABLE MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 07/13 LOS ANGELES COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 300,000 Aa1/AA+/NR DISTRICT (LOS ANGELES COUNTY, 07/11 CALIFORNIA) 2008 ELECTION GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES I MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2017-2035 TERM: 2041

Day of Sale: 07/13 MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 300,000 // SUBORDINATE SPECIAL OBLIGATION 07/11 REFUDNING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 07/14 THE GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 250,000 A1/A+/ (CORPORATE CUSIP) 07/11 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York REMARK: 9/15/46

Day of Sale: 07/12 CHABOT-LAS POSITAS, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 250,000 Aa2// COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT 07/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 07/13 MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY OF WESTMORELAND WEEK OF 225,000 /A+/ COUNTY MUNICIPAL SERVICE REVENUE 07/11 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2041

Day of Sale: 07/13 MASSACHUSETTS PORT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 223,035 Aa2/AA/AA $50,995M REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 07/11 SERIES 2016A (NON AMT) $172,040 REVENUE BONDS 2016-B (AMT) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2017-2038 TERM: 2043, 2046

Day of Sale: 07/12 VILLAGE OF FREEPORT, NEW YORK WEEK OF 160,005 A1/NR/ TAX-EXEMPT & TAXABLE 07/11 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2028

Day of Sale: 07/12 ISSAQUAH SCHOOL DISTRICT NO 411 WEEK OF 150,000 // UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 07/11 2016, WASHINGTON MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 07/13 FREDDIE MAC MULTIFAMILY VARIABLE WEEK OF 145,000 /AA+/ RATE CERTIFICATES 07/11 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 07/13 PUBLIC FINANCE AUTHORITY HOSPITAL WEEK OF 134,000 A2/A/ REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (RENOWN 07/11 REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER PROJECT) SERIES 2016A MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 07/13 BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE TEXAS A&M WEEK OF 130,695 // UNIVERSITY SYSTEM 07/11 REVENUE FINANCING SYSTEM BONDS, SERIES 2016E MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas REMARK: Serials: 17, 20-35

Day of Sale: 07/14 STATE OF NEW YORK MORTGAGE AGENCY WEEK OF 123,430 // HOMEOWNER MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS 07/11 CONSISTING OF: SERIES 197 (NON-AMT) SERIES 198 (AMT) MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., no city

Day of Sale: 07/13 INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 748 WEEK OF 105,425 Aa2// SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN PUBLIC SCHOOLS, 07/11 MINNESOTA $45,645,000 - GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS, SERIES 2016A AND $52,834,049.40 GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS, SERIES 2016B (CAPITAL APPRECIATION BONDS) MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee INSURANCE: MINNESOTA CREDIT ENHANCEMENT P REMARK: UL: A1

Day of Sale: 07/12 AMERICAN MUNI POWER INC. WEEK OF 100,000 A3// MELDAHL HYDROELECTRIC PROJECT 07/11 REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 07/13 UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 89,000 A3/A-/A- & HEALTH BUILDINGS FINANCE AGENCY 07/11 UNIVERSITY VERMONT MEDICAL PROJECT GREEN BONDS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 07/14 CITY OF BRYAN, TEXAS (BRAZOS COUNTY WEEK OF 82,785 NR/A+/A+ TEXAS) ELECTRIC SYSTEM REVENUE 07/11 REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS NEW SERIES 2016 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 07/12 SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE WESTMINSTER WEEK OF 73,380 /A+/ REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY, WESTMINSTER 07/11 COMMERCIAL REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT NO. 1 2016 SUBORDINATE TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/14 MISSOURI HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 70,000 /AA+/ COMMISSION SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE 07/11 REVENUE BONDS (FIRST PLACE HOMEOWNERSHIP LOAN PROGRAM) 2016 SERIES B (NON AMT) MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2017-2028 TERM: 2031, 2036, 2041 REMARK: PAC term: 2041

Day of Sale: 07/14 INDIANA UNIVERSITY STUDENT FEE WEEK OF 68,405 Aaa/AAA/NR BONDS SERIES X 07/11 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2017-2035

Day of Sale: 07/13 DEL MAR COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 64,805 /AA/AA+ (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE 07/11 STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN NUECES COUNTY) LIMITED TAX BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2017-2036 TERM: 2041, 2046

Day of Sale: 07/13 MONTGOMERY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 64,655 Aaa/AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS SCHOOL BUILDING & 07/11 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 07/12 EL DORADO IRRIGATION DISTRICT WEEK OF 62,000 // REFUNDING REVENUE & CERTIFICATES OF 07/11 PARTICIPATION , CALIFORNIA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 07/12 SOUTH CAROLINA JOBS-ECONOMIC WEEK OF 60,240 A3// DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 07/11 LEASE REVENUE BONDS (SPE FAYSSOUX PROPERTIES, LLC PROJECT) TAX-EXEMPT SERIES 2016A MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2030-2037 TERM: 2046

Day of Sale: 07/12 CITY OF BEND, OREGON WEEK OF 60,000 Aa2/AA/

WATER REVENUE BONDS, S ERIES 2016 07/11 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 07/13 WEST VIRGINIA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 51,650 // AUTHORITY 07/11 ENERGY REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (MORGANTOWN ENERGY ASSOCIATE PROJECT) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 06/14 CALIFORNIA INFRASTRUCTURE AND WEEK OF 50,000 /A-/ ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT BANK 07/11 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (SEGERSTROM CENTER FOR THE ARTS) MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: STRUCTURE TBD

Day of Sale: 07/13 NEW HAVEN UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 45,275 // (ALAMEDA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 07/11 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 06/13 CONNECTICUT HEATH & EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 43,055 /A-/A FACILITIES AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 07/11 (STAMFORD HOSPITAL) MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York

Day of Sale: 07/12 ALLEN PARK PUBLIC SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 40,920 /AA-/ 206 REFUNDING BONDS 07/11 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 07/14 CENTENNIAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 40,570 Aa2// PENNSYLVANIA 07/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES A & B OF 2016 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2037 ST. LOUIS MUNICIPAL FINANCE WEEK OF 40,300 /A/ CORPORATION 07/11 RECREATION SALES TAX LEASEHOLD REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, (CITY OF ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, LESSEE) SERIES 2016 MGR: Loop Capital Markets, Chicago SERIAL: 2017-2037

Day of Sale: 07/12 PENNSYLVANIA HIGHER EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 40,100 MIG 1// FACILITIES AUTHORITY, PENNSYLVANIA 07/11 STUDENT HOUSING REVENUE BONDS (UNIVERSITY PROP. INC. STUDENT HOUSING PROJECT AT EAST STROUDSBURG UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA) (USDA) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago TERM: 2018

Day of Sale: 07/13 WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 39,560 NR/AAA/AA LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 07/11 SERIES 2016 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 07/14 CANYON REGIONAL WATER AUTHORITY, WEEK OF 37,175 /AA/ TEXAS 07/11 CONTRACT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (WELLS RANCH 1 PROJECT) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2032

Day of Sale: 07/12 LONE STAR COLLEGE SYSTEM WEEK OF 37,165 /AA/ (HARRIS, MONTGOMERY AND SAN JACINTO 07/11 COUNTIES, TEXAS) REVENUE FINANCING SYSTEM REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Loop Capital Markets, Chicago SERIAL: 2019-2036

Day of Sale: 07/11 UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO 490 WEEK OF 34,275 /AA-/ BUTLER COUNTY, KANSAS (EL DORADO) 07/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS, SERIES 2016B MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2036-2040 TERM: 2043

Day of Sale: 07/12 CITY OF CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS WEEK OF 34,215 Aa2/AA/AA COMBINATION TAX AND LIMITED PLEDGE 07/11 REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION AND GENERAL IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2035

Day of Sale: 07/12 LIBERTY HILL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 32,665 Aaa// DISTRICT, TEXAS 07/11 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUIDLING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2018-2045 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A2

Day of Sale: 07/13 VERMONT HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY, WEEK OF 30,145 Aa3//AA VERMONT 07/11 MULTIPLE PURPOSE BONDS (NON-AMT) AND (AMT) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago REMARK: 2017-2027, 2031, 2036 & 2046 PAC

amt)

Day of Sale: 07/14 SANTA FE SPRINGS, SUCCESSOR AGENCY WEEK OF 26,825 /A+/ TO THE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT 07/11 COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF CALIFORNIA TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/12 DANSVILLE SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 26,500 Aa1// INGHAM COUNTY 2016 SCHOOL BUILDING 07/11 & SITE BONDS QSBLF MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 07/13 CITY OF MISSION, TEXAS WEEK OF 25,000 A1/NR/NR COMBINATION TAX & REVENUE 07/11 CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION, SERIES 2016 MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock SERIAL: 2020-2036 TERM: 2041, 2046

Day of Sale: 07/11 LAKE CITY AREA SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 23,240 // MISSAUKEE COUNTY, 2016 SCHOOL 07/11 BUILDING & SITE BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 07/12 EAGLE RIVER FIRE PROTECTION WEEK OF 23,075 NR/AA/ DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 2016 07/11 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2046 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

Day of Sale: 07/14 GREENBRIER COUNTY BOARD OF WEEK OF 22,590 NR/AA-/ EDUCATION PUBLIC SCHOOL REFUNDING 07/11 2016, WEST VIRGINIA MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2025 REMARK: STATE SCHOOL BOND GUARANTY PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 07/13 BONITA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 22,500 /AA-/ 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 07/11 BONDS,SERIES B (2019 CROSSOVER) CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/13 UTAH HOUSING CORPORATON TAX-EXEMPT WEEK OF 22,000 NR/NR/ MORTGAGE BACKED SECURITIES SERIES H 07/11 (TEMS) (G2) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 07/12 SOUTH ADAMS SCHOOL BUILDING CORP WEEK OF 21,545 /A+/ INDIANA AD VALOREM PROPERTY TAX 07/11 FIRST MORTGAGE REFUNDING & IMPROVEMENT MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 07/11 SOUTH CAROLINA JOBS-ECONOMIC WEEK OF 21,510 A3// DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 07/11 LEASE REVENUE BONDS (SPE FAYSSOUX PROPERTIES, LLC PROJECT) TAXABLE SERIES 2016B MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2017-2026 TERM: 2030

Day of Sale: 07/12 UTAH HOUSING CORPORATION TAX-EXEMPT WEEK OF 21,000 NR/NR/ MORTGAGE BACKED SECURITIES SERIES G 07/11 (TEMS) (G2) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 07/12 UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 490 WEEK OF 20,830 /AA-/ BUTLER COUNTY, KANSAS (EL DORADO) 07/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016-A MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2021-2035

Day of Sale: 07/12 ROGUE COMMUNITY COLLEGE, OREGON WEEK OF 20,000 Aa1// GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 07/11 SERIES 2016B MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis INSURANCE: OREGON SCHOOL BOND GUARANTY AC

Day of Sale: 07/12 PORT OF EVERETT, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 20,000 A1// REVENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS 07/11 SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

SERIAL: 2017-2037

Day of Sale: 07/12 CALIFORNIA SCHOOL FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 19,605 NR/BBB-/ SCHOOL FACILITIES REVENUE ALLIANCE 07/11 FOR COLLEGE SERIES 2016A MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 07/13 ONTARIO-MONTCLAIR SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 19,080 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2016B 07/11 CROSSOVER, CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 07/14 NORTH DAKOTA RESEARCH & TECH PARK WEEK OF 18,790 A1/NR/ TAX LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING 07/11 NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2032

Day of Sale: 07/14 COLORADO HOUSING AND FINANCE WEEK OF 18,000 Aaa// AUTHORITY FEDERALLY INSURED MULTI 07/11 FAMILY HOUSING LOAN PROGRAM PASS- THROUGH REVENUE BONES (CRISMAN APARTMENTS PROJECT) SERIES 2016 II MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York RIO HONDO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 17,480 /AAA/ DISTRICT (CAMERON COUNTY, TEXAS) 07/11 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 07/11 BRYAN TEXAS RURAL ELECTRIC SYSTEM WEEK OF 16,625 // REFUNDING 07/11 MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston SERIAL: 2017-2041

Day of Sale: 07/12 ALLEN COUNTY WAR MEMORIAL WEEK OF 15,050 // COLISEUM ADDITIONAL BUILDING CORP 07/11 REFUNDING REVENUE 2016, INDIANA MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 07/14 JUNCTION CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 14,635 // GENEREAL OBLIGATION 2016 07/11 OREGON MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 07/14 PENNSYLVANIA HIGHER EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 13,175 Baa3// FACILITIES AUTHORITY, PENNSYLVANIA 07/11 STUDENT HOUSING REVENUE BONDS (UNIVERSITY PROP. INC. STUDENT HOUSING PROJECT AT EAST STROUDSBURG UNIVERITY OF PENNSYLVANIA) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2017-2026 TERM: 2031, 2035

Day of Sale: 07/13 FISHERS, INDIANA REDEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 12,000 /AAA/ AUTHORITY LEASE RENTAL REVENUE 07/11 BONDS SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 07/13 MISSION VIEJO COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 11,965 /AA+/ FINANCING AUTHORITY LEASE REVENUE 07/11 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/14 LONE STAR COLLEGE SYSTEM WEEK OF 11,670 /AAA/ (HARRIS, MONTGOMERY AND SAN JACINTO 07/11 COUNTIES, TEXAS) MAINTENANCE TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Loop Capital Markets, Chicago SERIAL: 2022-2026

Day of Sale: 07/11 ANDERSON, INDIANA WEEK OF 11,190 A1/NR/ SEWAGE WORKS REFUNDING REVENUE 07/11 BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2027

Day of Sale: 07/13 THE KANKAKEE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO 111 WEEK OF 10,200 A2// KANKAKEE COUNTY, ILLINOIS TAXABLE 07/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX SCHOOL BONDS SERIES 2016B (QSBLF) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 07/12 DEER PARK, TEXAS WEEK OF 10,000 Aa1/AA+/ INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 07/11 LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 07/12 GLEN FALLS CIVIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 9,950 Aa3/NR/NR CORPORATION, NEW YORK 07/11 TAX-EXEMPT REVENUE BONDS (CRANDALL PUBLIC LIBRARY PROJECT) SERIES 2016 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2037

Day of Sale: 07/13 ST. TAMMANY PARISH SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,865 /AA/ NO. 12, LOUISIANNA 07/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2018-2029

Day of Sale: 07/12 NEW HARTFORD CENTRAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 9,455 Aa3/NR/ DISTRICT, NEW YORK 07/11 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2017-2024

Day of Sale: 07/12 GREENWOOD CHARTER SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 9,230 NR/NR/ MINNESOTA 07/11 LEASE REVENUE MAIN STREET SCHOOL OF PERFORMING ARTS SERIES 2016A MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 07/13 TAHOKA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 9,000 // TEXAS 07/11 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 07/11 JACKSON REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 9,000 // URBAN RENEWAL NOTES (CENTRAL 07/11 BUSINESS DISTRICT DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM PROJECT NO. 1), TAXABLE SERIES 2014-A MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland SERIAL: 2019-2026 TERM: 2036

Day of Sale: 07/14 SPARTA AREA SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 8,605 /AA-/ COUNTIES OF KENT & OTTAWA 2016 07/11 REFUNDING BONDS QSBLF MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 07/11 MILLBRAE SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,500 Aa1// 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 07/11 BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/13 CITY OF MISSION, TEXAS WEEK OF 8,165 A1/NR/NR GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 07/11 SERIES 2016 MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock SERIAL: 2017-2029

Day of Sale: 07/11 LAKE FENTON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS WEEK OF 7,675 /AA-/ MICHIGAN GENESSEE COUNTY 2016 07/11 REFUNDING BONDS (QSBLF) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 07/13 CITY OF CAMPBELL, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 7,630 /AA+/ 2016 LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 07/11 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., San Francisco SERIAL: 2016-2028

Day of Sale: 07/13 STILLWATER CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 7,480 NR/AA-/ NEW YORK 07/11 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2017-2030 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 07/13 DINUBA FINANCE AUTHORITY, WEEK OF 7,160 /AA/A- CALIFORNIA 07/11 LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: HilltopSecurities, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2038 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

Day of Sale: 07/12 CITY OF MUSKEKGO, WAUKESHA COUNTY, WEEK OF 7,125 // WISCONSIN 07/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES, SERIES 2016A **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago REMARK: RATINGS: MOODY'S TBD MUNDAY CONSOLIDATED INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 6,965 /AAA/ SCHOOL DISTRICT, TEXAS 07/11 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UL: /A/

Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 07/12 ROGUE COMMUNITY COLLEGE, OREGON WEEK OF 6,935 Aa1// GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 07/11 SERIES 2016A MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

INSURANCE: OREGON SCHOOL BOND GUARANTY AC

Day of Sale: 07/12 NOGALES MUNICIPAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 6,565 /AA/ AUTHORITY, ARIZONA 07/11 MUNICIPAL FACILITY REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 07/12 MENDOCINO COAST HEALTH CARE WEEK OF 6,500 /AA-/ DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 07/11 INSURED HEALTH FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago REMARK: INSURED: (CAL MTG. INS)

STRUCTURE: TBD

Day of Sale: 07/11 WARWICK VALLEY CENTRAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 6,285 Aa2/NR/ DISTRICT, NEW YORK 07/11 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2017-2037

Day of Sale: 07/14 RNR SCHOOL FINANCING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 6,170 /A/ CALIFORNIA SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING 07/11 BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/12 MIDWAY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,740 // (CLAY AND JACK COUNTIES, TEXAS) 07/11 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Frost Bank, San Antonio

Day of Sale: 07/13 LAREDO COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,435 A2//A+ (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE 07/11 STTE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN WEBB COUNTY) COMBINED FEE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2017-2026

Day of Sale: 07/13 PILOT POINT TEXAS CERTIFICATES OF WEEK OF 5,135 // OBLIGATION BANK QUALIFIED 07/11 MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston SERIAL: 2020-2046

Day of Sale: 07/11 DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION OF WEEK OF 5,135 /AAA/ MCALLEN, INC., TEXAS 07/11 SALES TAX REVENUE BONDS **********TAXABLE********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2020-2036

Day of Sale: 07/11 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 5,075 // DISTRICT NO. 200, TEXAS 07/11 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 07/11 MONTGOMERY COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 5,020 /BBB-/ DISTRICT NO. 107, TEXAS 07/11 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 07/11 DELLWOOD, MISSOURI GENERAL WEEK OF 5,000 /AA/ OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2016 07/11 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 07/11 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 4,735 Aa// DISTRICT NO. 374, TEXAS 07/11 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, 2016 **********BANK QUALIFI3ED********** MGR: HilltopSecurities, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2037 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

Day of Sale: 07/14 AGUA DULCE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 4,565 /AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 07/11 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN NUECES AND JIM WELLS COUNTIES, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UL: /A/

Bank QUalified

Day of Sale: 07/11 WILKINSBURG BOROUGH SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,315 // PENNSYLVANIA 07/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2031

Day of Sale: 07/12 ONTARIO-MONTCLAIR SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,230 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2016A 07/11 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 07/14 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 4,115 Baa3// DISTRICT NO. 407, TEXAS 07/11 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: HilltopSecurities, Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2032 REMARK: INSURANCE APPLIED FOR

Day of Sale: 07/14 BOROUGH OF LITTLESTOWN, WEEK OF 4,095 /A/AA PENNSYLVANIA 07/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2036 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE CLARKSVILLE, INDIANA WEEK OF 3,735 NR/A-/ REDEVELOPMENT COMMISSION TAX 07/11 INCREMENTS REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2027

Day of Sale: 07/12 PETTISVILLE LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,400 // OHIO, REFUNDING BONDS 07/11 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 07/12 ANDERSON, INDIANA WEEK OF 3,300 A2/NR/ WATERWORKS REVENUE BONDS 07/11 SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 07/13 BAD AXE PUBLIC SCHOOLS, COUNTY OF WEEK OF 3,230 // HURON, STATE OF MICHIGAN 07/11 SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES I (GENERAL OBLIGATION-UNLIMITED TAX) **********BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago REMARK: RATING: S&P UNDERLYING TBD

ENHANCED BY MICHIGAN QSBLF CITY OF LATROBE WEEK OF 3,200 // WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 07/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 07/11 INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #2711 WEEK OF 3,000 // ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MINNESOTA 07/11 (MESABI EAST) GENERAL OBLIGATION AND ANTICIPATION CERTIFICATES OF INDEBTEDNESS, SERIES 2016A MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 07/12 WESTHILL CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 2,410 NR/AA-/ NEW YORK 07/11 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2024 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 07/13 SHERBURNE-EARLVILLE CENTRAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 2,230 NR/A+/ DISTRICT, NEW YORK 07/11 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2017-2022 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 07/13 WESTON, MISSOURI WEEK OF 2,100 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 07/11 SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 07/11 JOINT SCHOOL DISTRICT NUMBER 4* WEEK OF 1,975 // TOWNS OF LINN AND BLOOMFIELD 07/11 WALWORTH COUNTY, WISCONSIN GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2017-2026

Day of Sale: 07/12 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 1,255 Aa2// DISTRICT NO. 374, TEXAS 07/11 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 2016A **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: HilltopSecurities, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2037 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

Day of Sale: 07/14 ECHO SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 5R WEEK OF 1,182 /AA+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION 2016A 07/11 OREGON MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2019-2028 REMARK: STATE SCHOOL BOND GUARANTY PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 07/13 CALIFORNIA SCHOOL FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 385 NR/BBB-/ SCHOOL FACILITIES REVENUE ALLIANCE 07/11 FOR COLLEGE SERIES 2016B MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 07/13 GREENWOOD CHARTER SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 305 NR/NR/ MINNESOTA 07/11 LEASE REVENUE MAIN STREET SCHOOL OF PERFORMING ARTS SERIES 2016B MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 07/13

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 6,954,517 (in 000's)