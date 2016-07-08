July 8 U.S. House of Representatives Agriculture
Chairman K. Michael Conaway, a Republican from Texas, on Friday
said he would support a bill that requires labeling for listing
genetically-modified ingredients (GMOs) for the first time.
* Conaway said in a statement he expects the legislation
will be considered in the House next week after passing in the
Senate on Thursday.
* "While I will never fully support federally mandating the
disclosure of information that has absolutely nothing to do with
nutrition, health, or safety ... it is my intention to support
this bill," Conaway said in the statement.
* Conaway said that he has sought assurances from the U.S.
Department of Agriculture (USDA) on how the agency would
implement the legislation on a bill that is "riddled with
ambiguity".
SOURCE: bit.ly/29tvsRU
(Reporting by Chris Prentice)