July 15 An accused murderer who faces a possible
death sentence escaped from the Broward County Courthouse in
Florida on Friday morning and a manhunt was underway, the
Broward Sheriff's Office said.
Authorities were searching for Dayonte Resiles, who fled
from the courthouse in Fort Lauderdale at about 9:30 a.m. and
was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts, the
sheriff's office said.
Resiles is charged with the September 2014 home invasion
stabbing death in nearby Davie of Jill Halliburton Su, 59, a
member of the wealthy Texas-based Halliburton Co who
married a University of Florida entymology professor.
Resiles, 21, had been brought from a jail to the courthouse
for a hearing on a defense motion to remove the death penalty as
a sentencing option, local media reported.
He had been seated in a jury box with other inmates when he
suddenly dashed toward the door, leaving behind his shackles and
slipping out of his jail-issued jumpsuit as he ran, the reports
said. They said police dogs sniffed the jumpsuit to get Resiles
scent before being employed to track him.
