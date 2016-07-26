July 26 Freeport-McMoRan
* CEO says won't start spending money on big capital
projects until the market justifies it
* says discussions with indonesia government on extending
its long-term contract of work have been "constructive"
* says does not believe indonesia will go through with
banning all exports of non-processed copper concentrate from
2017; ban will harm economy
* says feels company has 'turned corner,' can see future
without further asset sales
* Says it will only sell stake in indonesia copper, gold
assets at fair value - chief executive richard adkerson
* says in ongoing talks on asset sales but 'there is no
requirement' to make further sales or raise equity
* says has clear-cut path to get finances to where it wants
them while holding onto highest quality assets
* says copper headed for higher prices as existing mines
produce less, lack of investment in new projects
* says Cerro Verde copper mine in Chile is a core asset that
it needs to keep
* says will announce major further mill expansion at its
Morenci copper mine in the U.S., although not in the near term
* says has assurances from Indonesia government that it will
get the export permit it needs by Aug 8
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant)