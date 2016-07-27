July 27 Anadarko Petroleum Corp

* Says if oil prices improve, would use additional cash flow to first cull debt

* Chief Executive Al Walker says expects $60 oil price 'likely to emerge as we move into 2017'

* CEO: 'For the first time since January 2015 ... We see a window to better oil prices'

* CEO says believes Colorado ballot initiatives on oil development 'would do so much damage to the state'