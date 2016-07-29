July 29 Enbridge Inc

* Says new project to optimize crude slates will add about 60,000-80,000 bpd of pipeline capacity in western Canada, expected in September

* Says it thinks about 700,000 bpd of new pipeline capacity will be needed to accommodate Canadian heavy oil growth by 2020

* Enbridge CEO Al Monaco says will make sanctioning decision on first part of Eolien Maritime France SAS offshore wind farm project in 2017

* Enbridge CEO Monaco says would be nice to double Enbridge's renewable capacity from 2,000 to 4,000 megawatts, but depends on opportunities