MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 29 (Reuters) -
* After q2 results, exxon says cash flow reflects durability of integrated business model during price downturn
* Exxon says u.s. Unconventional costs being reduced, while improving efficiencies
* Exxon says selectively proceeding with certain investments, projects, like interoil gas in papua new guinea
* Exxon says refined products inventories are very large, partly explain lower throughputs at refineries
* Exxon says 'we've got the financial flexibility' to do many things, including potential acquisitions
* Exxon says world class prospects in guyana may not come on line until 'early in next decade'
* Exxon says share buyback program is considered on a quarterly basis, has been flexible part of program to return cash to holders
* Exxon says has significant debt capacity that it can leverage, very strong balance sheet
* Exxon says argentina shale pilot project looks promising, for 35 year concession Further company coverage: (Reporting by Terry Wade)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP