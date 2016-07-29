BRIEF-Kuwait's Advanced Technology Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.9 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago
July 29 (Reuters) -
* NIAID director Anthony Fauci says Zika virus unlikely to become as widely disseminated in U.S. as it has been in Brazil, Puerto Rico
* Fauci says health risk low for pregnant travellers to Brazil, other countries with active Zika transmission
* Fauci says preparations for planned Zika virus study could be delayed due to shortage of government funding (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.9 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago
* Q1 sales EGP 1.4 million versus EGP 1.5 million year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2pLBpjc) Further company coverage: