July 29 (Reuters) -

* NIAID director Anthony Fauci says Zika virus unlikely to become as widely disseminated in U.S. as it has been in Brazil, Puerto Rico

* Fauci says health risk low for pregnant travellers to Brazil, other countries with active Zika transmission

* Fauci says preparations for planned Zika virus study could be delayed due to shortage of government funding (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)