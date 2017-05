July 29 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- THE CITY OF NEW YORK WEEK OF 855,600 Aa2/AA/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 08/01 FISCAL 2017 SERIES A-1 & 1 $800,000M SERIES A-1 $ 55,600M SERIES 1 MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York REMARK: ROP: 07/29/2016 and 08/01/2016

INSTITUTIONAL PRICING 08/02/2016

Day of Sale: 08/02 STATE OF WISCONSIN WEEK OF 598,130 Aa3/AA-/AA- GENERAL FUND ANNUAL APPROPRIATION 08/01 EXP/ /EXP REFUNDING BONDS OF 2016 $399,830M SERIES A (TAXABLE) $198,300M SERIES B (TAXABLE) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver REMARK: A: 2019-2027

B: 2020-2029, 2033, 2037

S&P STABLE

Day of Sale: 08/02 MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 377,000 /A/A AVIATION REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 08/01 SERIES 2016B (TAXABLE) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: Indications of Interest 8/2

Day of Sale: 08/03 MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 365,000 /A/A AVIATION REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 08/01 SERIES 2016A (NON AMT) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 8/2

Day of Sale: 08/03 CITY OF SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS WEEK OF 364,340 // MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 08/02 BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE WEEK OF 350,000 Aaa/AAA/AAA UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS SYSTEM 08/01 /EXP/ REVENUE FINANCING SYSTEM BONDS, SERIES 2016F MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York

Day of Sale: 08/02 SAN DIEGO REGIONAL TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 325,000 /AAA/AAA COMMISSION SALES TAX REVENUE 08/01 LIMITED TAX SERIES 2016A MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 08/03 COUNTY OF HAMILTON, OHIO WEEK OF 321,730 A1/AA-/A+ SALES TAX REFUNDING BONDS, 08/01 SERIES 2016A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 08/03 PENNSYLVANIA TURNPIKE COMMISSION WEEK OF 314,275 // OIL FRANCHISE TAX SENIOR REVENUE 08/01 REFUNDING BONDS CONSISTING OF: $199,185M SERIES A OF 2016 $115,090M SERIES B OF 2016 MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland REMARK: SERIES A RATINGS: AA3/BR/AA

SERIES B RATINGS: A2/NR/A+

Day of Sale: 08/02 AUSTIN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 284,085 // UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, 08/01 SERIES A B AND C MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 08/04 HOSPITAL AUTHORITY NO. 2 OF WEEK OF 280,025 NR/AA-/AA- DOUGLAS COUNTY, NEBRASKA HEALTH 08/01 FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS (NEBRASKA MEDICINE) SERIES 2016 & HOSPITAL AUTHORITY NO. 1 OF SARPY COUNTY, NEBRASKA HEALTH FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS (NEBRASKA MEDICINE) 2016 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 08/04 OAKLAND UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 265,000 Aa3/AA-/AAA (COUNTY OF ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA) 08/01 $65MM GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS (ELECTION OF 2006), SERIES 2016A $200MM 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland

Day of Sale: 08/04 BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 259,465 Aaa/NR/AAA OF TEXAS SYSTEM 08/01 PERMANENT UNIVERSITY FUND BONDS, SERIES 2016B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2017-2036 TERM: 2041

Day of Sale: 08/03 LOS ANGELES COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 248,685 /AA/ REFUNDING AUTHORITY, CALIFORNIA 08/01 TAX ALLOCATION REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016A (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) CRA/LA PROJECT AREAS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 08/04 GOVERNMENT OF GUAM WEEK OF 245,000 /BBB+/ LIMITED OBLIGATION SECTION 30 BONDS 08/01 SERIES 2016A MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 08/04 MARICOPA COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 191,000 Aaa/AAA/AAA DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 08/01 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 ARIZONA MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 08/02 HUMBLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 183,810 Aaa/AAA/ TEXAS 08/01 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2018-2034 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: AA1/AA-/

Day of Sale: 08/02 OMAHA PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT WEEK OF 177,000 Aa2/AA/ ELECTRIC SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS, 08/01 SERIES 2016A MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: ROP: 8/1

Day of Sale: 08/02 MASSACHUSETTS DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 149,000 A2/A/ AGENCY REVENUE 08/01 BERKLEE COLLEGE OF MUSIC ISSUE SERIES 2016 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2017-2037 TERM: 2039, 2046

Day of Sale: 08/02 CONNECTICUT HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 145,000 // AUTHORITY HOUSING MORTGAGE FINANCE 08/01 PROGRAM BONDS 2016 SERIES E SERIES E-1 NON AMT AND E-2 AMT MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York REMARK: ROP: 8/3

Day of Sale: 08/04 CITY OF FORSYTH, ROSEBUD COUNTY, WEEK OF 144,660 A1/A-/NR MONTANA 08/01 POLLUTION CONTROL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION COLSTRIP PROJECT), SERIES 2016 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York REMARK: BULLET MATURITY DUE: 2023

Day of Sale: 08/04 OKLAHOMA MUNICIPAL POWER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 129,000 /A/A POWER SUPPLY SYSTEM REVENUE 08/01 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016A MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 8/3

Day of Sale: 08/04 PENNSYLVANIA HIGHER EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 129,000 Aa3/AA-/ FACILITIES AUTHORITY 08/01 UNIVERSITY OF PENNYLVANIA HEALTH SYSTEM - HEALTH SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS SERIES C OF 2016 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 08/04 NORTH CAROLINA MEDICAL CARE WEEK OF 124,435 Aa2/AA/AA COMMISSION 08/01 HEALTH CARE FACILITIES REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (DUKE UNIVERSITY HEALTH SYSTEM), SERIES 2016D MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2029-2031 TERM: 2036, 2042

Day of Sale: 08/03 THE CITY OF LINCOLN, NEBRASKA WEEK OF 120,000 /AA/AA LINCOLN ELECTRIC SYSTEM REVENUE 08/01 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 8/2

Day of Sale: 08/03 ALASKA HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION WEEK OF 111,000 /AA+/AA+ GENERAL MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS II 08/01 2016 SERIES A MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2017-2027 TERM: 2031, 2036, 2041, 2046 REMARK: PAC BOND DUE: 2046

Day of Sale: 08/03 CORPUS CHRISTI INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 103,650 // SCHOOL DISTRICT (A POLITICAL 08/01 SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN NUECES & SAN PATRICIO COUNTIES, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 08/02 BEXAR COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 100,000 // COMBINATION TAX AND REVENUE 08/01 CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION SERIES 2016 MGR: Frost Bank, San Antonio SERIAL: 2018-2045

Day of Sale: 08/04 MASSACHUSETTS WATER RESOURCES WEEK OF 100,000 Aa1/AA+/AA+ AUTHORITY 08/01 GENERAL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, 2016 SERIES D MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2024-2037 TERM: 2042

Day of Sale: 08/02 ALVIN IDS ULTD SCHOOLHOUSE REF WEEK OF 90,175 Aaa// 2016A, TEXAS 08/01 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 08/03 HUMBLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 85,165 Aa1/AA-/NR (HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS) 08/01 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016C (NON-PSF) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2018-2033

Day of Sale: 08/02 CITY OF CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS WEEK OF 76,200 A1/A+/A+ UTILITY SYSTEM JUNIOR LIEN REVENUE 08/01 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2017-2039

Day of Sale: 08/03 GLENDALE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 70,000 Aa1/AA/ (LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 08/01 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ELECTION OF 2011, SERIES C MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 08/03 MARPLE NEWTOWN SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 66,000 Aa2// DELAWARE COUNTY GENERAL OBLIGATION 08/01 BONDS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 08/01 MET WATER SIFMA NOTES WEEK OF 64,000 Aa1/A-1+/AA+ MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York REMARK: VMIG 1//F-1+ BETHLEHEM AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 60,365 // (NORTHAMPTON AND LEHIGH COUNTIES, 08/01 PENNSYLVANIA) GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS $40,665M SERIES A OF 2016 $19,700M SERIES B OF 2016 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia CONCORD COMMUNITY SCHOOL BUILDING WEEK OF 52,350 /AA+/A+ CORPORATION, INDIANA 08/01 AD VALOREM PROPERTY TAX FIRST MORTGAGE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2017-2029

Day of Sale: 08/04 MASSACHUSETTS HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 52,020 Aa2/AA/NR AGENCY 08/01 SINGLE FAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 183 (NON-AMT) SERIES 184 (AMT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 08/02 MERRILLVILLE SCHOOL BUILDING WEEK OF 47,015 /AA+/A+ CORPORATION, INDIANA 08/01 FIRST MORTGAGE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2017-2030

Day of Sale: 08/02 KETTERING CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 43,700 Aa2// OHIO 08/01 SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS CONSISTING OF: $ 9,290M - SERIES 2016 $34,410M - SERIES 2017, FORWARD DELIVERY MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 08/03 DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF FORSYTH WEEK OF 42,620 NR/NR/NR COUNTY,REVENUE BONDS (WINDERMERE) 08/01 SERIES 2016A&B, GEORGIA $40,565M 2016A TAX EXEMPT $2,055M 2016B TAXABLE MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Richmond REMARK: 2016A - 1/1/2057

2016B - 1/1/2027

Day of Sale: 08/03 CITY OF CEDAR PARK, TEXAS WEEK OF 39,235 Aa2/AA/NR GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING AND 08/01 IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2017-2040

Day of Sale: 08/03 STOCKTON PUBLIC FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 37,285 /A-/ CALIFORNIA 08/01 SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2016A MGR: HilltopSecurities, Dallas

Day of Sale: 08/03 MUKWONAGO AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 36,870 // WAUKESHA AND WALWORTH COUNTIES, 08/01 WISCONSIN GENERAL OBLIGATON REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2023-2036 CANYON REGIONAL WATER AUTHORITY, WEEK OF 34,830 /AA/ TEXAS 08/01 TAX-EXEMPT CONTRACT REVENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS (LAKE DUNLAP/ MID-CITIES PROJECT) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2028

Day of Sale: 08/03 TORRANCE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 33,265 Aa2// CALIFORNIA 08/01 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., San Francisco

Day of Sale: 08/02 PHILADELPHIA AUTHORITY FOR WEEK OF 31,035 Aa3/AA-/ INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT REVENUE 08/01 REFUNDING BONDS (NATIONAL BOARD OF MEDICAL EXAMINERS PROJECT) 2016 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 08/02 TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 30,000 // NUMBER 206, COOK AND WILL COUNTIES 08/01 ILLINOIS (BLOOM) DEBT CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2016A MGR: Cabrera Capital Markets, LLC, Chicago

Day of Sale: 08/02 ST. PAUL HRA CHARGER SCHOOL LEASE WEEK OF 29,220 NR/NR/ REV COMM SCHOOL OF EXCELLENCE 16A 08/01 MINNESOTA MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 08/03 BELLBROOK-SUGARCREEK LOCAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 27,175 Aa2// DISTRICT 08/01 COUNTIES OF GREEN AND WARREN, OHIO SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 08/02 HIGHER EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 26,450 /A-/ FINANCING AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 08/01 (FLAGLER COLLEGE, INC. PROJECT) SERIES 2016A AND REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS (FLAGER COLLEGE, INC. PROJECT SERIES 2016B MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: 16-36; 18-46

Day of Sale: 08/03 NORTH CAROLINA MEDICAL CARE WEEK OF 25,000 NR/NR/ COMMISSION RETIREMENT FACILITIES 08/01 FIRST MORTGAGE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016A (SALEMTOWNE) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago

Day of Sale: 08/04 NEW MEXICO MORTGAGE FINANCE WEEK OF 24,595 NR/AA+/NR AUTHORITY 08/01 SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE PROGRAM CLASS I BONDS 2016 SERIES B BONDS (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York TERM: 2040

Day of Sale: 09/02 MINNESOTA HEFA REVENUE ST. OLAF WEEK OF 24,060 A1/NR/ COLLEGE 2016 08/01 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2020-2035

Day of Sale: 08/02 CENTER USD GO REFUNDING 2016 WEEK OF 24,000 // CALIFORNIA 08/01 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 08/04 ELKHART COUNTY CORRECTIONS, INDIANA WEEK OF 22,565 /A+/ FIRST MORTGAGE REFUNDING BONDS, 08/01 SERIES 2016 MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2016-2023

Day of Sale: 08/01 TEMPE UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 22,380 Aa2/AA/NR NO. 213 (ARIZONA) OF MARICOPA 08/01 COUNTY, ARIZONA REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 08/03 OKLAHOMA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 22,000 /AA+/ COLLATERALIZED REVENUE BONDS 08/01 (SAVANNA LANDING APARTMENTS) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago TERM: 2019

Day of Sale: 08/03 SOUTH ADAMS SCHOOL BUILDING DAILY 21,545 /AA+/ CORPORATION, INDIANA AD VALOREM PROPERTY TAX MORTGAGE REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis AZUSA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 20,000 /AA-/ (COUNTY OF LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA) 08/01 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 08/03 CITY OF LAKE ELSINORE, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 16,495 // COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT 08/01 NO. 2003-2 (CANYON HILLS) SPECIAL TAX BONDS, SERIES 2016 (IMPROVEMENT AREA D) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 08/02 CITY OF CEDAR PARK, TEXAS WEEK OF 15,925 /AA+/ UTILITY SYSTEM REVENUE AND 08/01 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 08/04 SOUTH BAY UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 15,000 A1/A+/ (SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 08/01 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2008 ELECTION, SERIES B 2012 ELECTION, SERIES B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 08/02 CITY OF NORWALK, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 14,830 Aaa// GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 08/01 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2017-2027

Day of Sale: 08/02 CITY OF BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS WEEK OF 10,145 Aa3/AA/ (CAMERON COUNTY) 08/01 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago ANNA LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, OHIO WEEK OF 10,000 Aa2// SCHOOL FACILITIES CONSTRUCTION AND 08/01 IMPROVEMENT BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis INSURANCE: OHIO SCHOOL DISTRICT CR ENHANC

Day of Sale: 08/04 SISTERS SD NO. 6 GO 2016 B WEEK OF 9,335 Aa1// OREGON 08/01 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis INSURANCE: OREGON SCHOOL BOND GUARANTY AC

Day of Sale: 08/02 NORTH MONTEREY COUNTY UDS GO WEEK OF 9,000 // REFUNDING 2016, CALIFORNIA 08/01 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 08/03 DOUGLAS COUNTY USD NO 348 WEEK OF 8,790 NR/A/ BALDWIN CITY GO REF 16 08/01 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2024

Day of Sale: 08/02 TOWN OF FAIRVIEW WEEK OF 8,720 // $2,895M GENERAL OBLIGATION 08/01 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 $5,825M COMBINATION TAX & LIMITED SURPLUS REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION SERIES 2016 MGR: BOK Financial Securities, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 08/02 CITY OF PERRY, GEORGIA WEEK OF 8,655 A1// WATER & SEWERAGE REFUNDING REVENUE 08/01 BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2017-2033

Day of Sale: 08/02 BERWICK AREA JOINT SEWER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 8,640 /A/ COLUMBIA AND LUZERNE COUNTIES, 08/01 PENNSYLVANIA SEWER REVENUE BONDS, SERIES OF 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2042 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 08/03 NORTH MONTEREY COUNTY USD GO 2013 WEEK OF 8,300 // ELECTION 2016B, CALIFORNIA 08/01 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 08/03 MONROE LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,920 /AA-/ BUTLER AND WARREN COUNTIES, OHIO 08/01 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION-UNLIMITED TAX **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2029

Day of Sale: 08/02 CITY OF FOUNTAIN WEEK OF 7,745 /AA/ IN EL PASO COUNTY, COLORADO 08/01 ACTING BY AND THROUGH THE CITY OF FOUNTAIN ELECTRIC, WATER AND WASTEWATER UTILITY ENTERPRISE WATER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2031 TERM: 2034, 2036, 2038 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: UL: /A/

Day of Sale: 08/03 ONTARIO COUNTY REFUNDING GO 2016 WEEK OF 7,730 // NEW YORK 08/01 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 08/03 RHODE ISLAND HEALTH & EDUCATION WEEK OF 7,610 // BUILDING CORPORATION, 08/01 SERIES B & C $4,760,000 CITY OF WARWICK ISSUE SERIES B $2,850,000 CITY OF NEWPORT ISSUE SERIES C MGR: Oppenheimer & Co., Stamford REMARK: Series B: 2017-36 AA-

Series C: 2017-26 AA+

Day of Sale: 08/03 MERCEDES INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 7,535 // DISTRICT (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION 08/01 OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN HIDALGO COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas SERIAL: 2029-2037 WEST READING BOROUGH WEEK OF 7,530 /A+/ BERKS COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 08/01 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2032 INSURANCE: MUNICIPAL ASSURANCE CORP

Day of Sale: 08/02 IDAHO HOUSING AND FINANCE ASSN WEEK OF 7,055 // (IDAHO ARTS CHARTER SCHOOL, INC. 08/01 PROJECT) $6,895M SERIES 2016A $160M SERIES 2016B (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 08/03 CALIFORNIA STATEWIDE COMMUNITIES WEEK OF 6,750 // DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, CALIFORNIA 08/01 VARIABLE RATE DEMAND REVENUE BONDS (PACIFIC COLLEGIATE FOUNDATION) SERIES 2016 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 08/03 DEEPHAVEN CHARTER SCHOOL LEASE WEEK OF 5,935 NR/BB+/ REVENUE EAGLE RIDGE 2016A 08/01 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 08/03 SCHULENBURG INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 5,600 Aaa// DISTRICT, TEXAS 08/01 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston SERIAL: 2017-2035 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 08/01 VANCOUVER LIBRARY CAPITAL FACILITY WEEK OF 5,500 /AA/ AREA UTGO REFUNDING 2016 08/01 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2018-2028

Day of Sale: 08/03 BURLINGTON COUNTY BRIDGE COMMISSION WEEK OF 5,000 Aa2/AA/ LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 08/01 NEW JERSEY MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 08/02 IDAHO HOUSING AND FINANCE ASSN WEEK OF 4,555 // (VICTORY CHARTER SCHOOL, INC. 08/01 PROJECT) $4,385M SERIES 2016A $170M SERIES 2016B (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 08/03 MADERA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 4,501 /A+/ CALIFORNIA 08/01 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ELECTION OF 2006, SERIES 2016 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 08/03 SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN REGIONAL SEWER WEEK OF 4,440 /AA/ AND WATER AUTHORITY 08/01 COUNTY OF BERRIEN, STATE OF MICHIGAN WATER SUPPLY SYSTEM REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 (GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX OF MEMBER TOWNSHIPS) MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2017-2032

Day of Sale: 08/02 NORTH CASTLE FIRE DISTRICT NO 2 WEEK OF 4,330 Aa2// REFUNDING SERIAL 2016 08/01 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 08/04 MAPLETON SD NO 32 GO 2016 WEEK OF 4,000 /AA+/ MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2041 INSURANCE: OREGON SCHOOL BOND GUARANTY AC

Day of Sale: 08/03 LAMPASAS COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 3,165 /AA-/ LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, 08/01 SERIES 2016 MGR: Oppenheimer & Co., Stamford REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 08/03 CENTER USD 1991 ELECTION GO WEEK OF 3,000 // 2016E CALIFORNIA 08/01 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 08/04 NEW CASTLE LTGO 2016A WEEK OF 2,910 // WASHINGTON 08/01 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2025-2035

Day of Sale: 08/04 CHILLICOTHE CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 2,500 /A+/ ROSS COUNTY, COUNTY 08/01 PERMANENT IMPROVEMENT LEVY TAX ANTICIPATION NOTES, (SPECIAL OBLIGATION-LIMITED TAX) **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2025

Day of Sale: 08/03 REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF WEEK OF 2,180 A2// PARTICIPATION 08/01 SERIES 2016A INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 2125 (TRITON PUBLIC SCHOOLS) DODGE CENTER, MINNESOTA MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2017-2024

Day of Sale: 08/04 NEWCASTLE LTGO 2016B TAXABLE WEEK OF 2,095 // WASHINGTON 08/01 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2025

Day of Sale: 08/04 MEISTER SCHOOL BUILDING CORPORATION WEEK OF 2,000 /AA+/ INDIANA 08/01 AD VALOREM PROPERTY TAX FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS, SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 08/03 CITY OF FAIRBORN WEEK OF 1,525 NR/NR/NR (GREEN COUNTY), OHIO 08/01 SPECIAL OBLIGATION NON-TAX REVENUE BAN (TAXABLE) MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago

Day of Sale: 08/04 SISTERS SD NO. 6 GO 2016A WEEK OF 1,365 Aa1// TAXABLE OREGON 08/01 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis INSURANCE: OREGON SCHOOL BOND GUARANTY AC

Day of Sale: 08/02

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 8,888,776 (in 000's) (Reporting by Rory Carroll)