BRIEF-Kuwait's Advanced Technology Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.9 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago
July 29 (Reuters) -
* CDC director Tom Frieden, in media conference call, says first four suspected U.S. cases of locally transmitted Zika virus, in Florida, not unexpected
* Frieden says more locally transmitted cases likely since most cases of the disease are asymptomatic
* Frieden says does not currently see any need for people to avoid area where four cases found
* Frieden says widespread Zika transmission in U.S. unlikely
* Frieden says four patients in Florida were infected in early July, became sick about a week later Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.9 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago
* Q1 sales EGP 1.4 million versus EGP 1.5 million year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2pLBpjc) Further company coverage: