July 29 (Reuters) -

* CDC director Tom Frieden, in media conference call, says first four suspected U.S. cases of locally transmitted Zika virus, in Florida, not unexpected

* Frieden says more locally transmitted cases likely since most cases of the disease are asymptomatic

* Frieden says does not currently see any need for people to avoid area where four cases found

* Frieden says widespread Zika transmission in U.S. unlikely

* Frieden says four patients in Florida were infected in early July, became sick about a week later (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)