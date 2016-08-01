Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
** Apple seeing an upside breakout suggesting room to trend higher in coming months, could see tech continue its post-Brexit outperformance
** Info tech sector up 6.9 pct YTD, just slightly beating S&P 500 6.4 pct rise; but since Brexit lows, tech on fire, easily best performing sector with 14 pct surge
** Large-cap tech names reacting well to earning's releases ; helps to propel Nasdaq 100 to fresh 16-year high, and puts Composite on track for new highs
** AAPL gapped to upside in response to its Q3 report , now up 10 pct in 4 days, fighting above resistance. Chart: tmsnrt.rs/2aGfy9S
** Shares penetrating resistance line from Aug 2015 high (now $103.00); line capped rise into Apr high
** Stock also forging above descending 12-MMA (now $104.59) for first time since last Nov; shares have closed below this longer-term MA every month since the Aug 2015 collapse
** Managed 3 intra-month penetrations since, ranging from 0.7 pct to 3 pct, before sharp sell back ensued (3 pct penetration would suggest further rally to $107.73)
** Nevertheless, price action is positive with previous monthly peaks at $112.39 then $123.83; all-time high $134.54
** That said, some risk comes with SPX nearing resistance barrier with internals weakening ; AAPL back under $104.59/$103.00 can signal stalled breakout for now
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".