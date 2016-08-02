BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces results of early tenders and amendments to exchange offers
Aug 2 Pfizer CEO Ian Read, in conference call with analysts:
* Says plans to make decision by end of year on potential company split
* Says its decision on potential split will not be a "make or break" decision for company
* Q1 revenue $281,000