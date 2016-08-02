BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces results of early tenders and amendments to exchange offers
* BD announces results of early tenders and amendments to exchange offers
Aug 2 (Reuters) -
* Mosaic CEO, in a Reuters interview, said he sees opportunities to buy fertilizer production assets from big diversified miners
* Mosaic CEO said Canpotex negotiations with Chinese potash buyers were focusing on volume after global price set Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)
* BD announces results of early tenders and amendments to exchange offers
* Q1 revenue $281,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: