BRIEF-Gemdale Properties and Investment Corp says units entered into capital increase agreement
May 19 Gemdale Properties and Investment Corp Ltd:
HOUSTON Aug 2 Magellan Midstream Partners will begin the commissioning process for its new 50,000 barrel per day Corpus Christi condensate splitter in September, the company said on Tuesday in a quarterly earnings release.
* Construction on the project is nearly complete, and the splitter is expected to be commercially operational by the fourth quarter of 2016, Magellan said
* The 50,000 barrel per day project is expandable to 100,000 barrels per day and underpinned by a long-term take-or-pay agreement with Trafigura (Reporting by Liz Hampton)
May 19 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc lowered its full-year revenue forecast on Friday to reflect a delay in the launch of its generic asthma drug amid pricing pressures in the United States, sending its shares down to a three-year low.