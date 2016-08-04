BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 American Airlines Group Inc
* To consolidate three pilot training centers into two by end of 2017 to standardize instruction - employee letter
* American to offer its 30 Phoenix-based instructors and simulator engineers positions at Charlotte or Fort Worth centers - employee letter
* American will keep Phoenix facility open for other work and will retain Phoenix as a crew base - employee letter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin)
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement