** S&P 500 has raced up to major long-term resistance
lines, while Nasdaq indices battle their all-time
highs; suggests this should be a key week for the market. Chart:
** SPX up 9.6 pct just since Jun 27 low, puts YTD rise at
6.8 pct
** Since post-Brexit panic lows, all sectors positive, but
info tech best performer, surging 15.5 pct
** Tech's rise buoying Nasdaq indices back to all-time highs
; Composite peak 5231.94 Jul 2015, 100
peak 4816.35 Mar 2000
** While tech runs, year's top sectors, telecom services and
utilities, tire; up just 2.3 pct and 0.8 pct since late Jun lows
** In order for market to continue moving higher, SPX must
clear resistance lines going back to the tech bubble peak (now
2180/2190 area in Aug); index high so far 2182.87
** But especially low Average True Range highlights
underlying tone of complacency; now testing levels hit just
prior to sharp declines over past year
** And VIX hit lowest level since just before last
Aug swoon
** Thus, index vulnerable to correction, though
support in 2134.72/2108.71 area can look to contain weakness
** Closes over 2190 will have greater bullish potential;
Fibo projections at 2219 and 2228 then 2265/2272
** Potential for multi-month blow-off to 2350 area still
remains