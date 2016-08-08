** S&P 500 has raced up to major long-term resistance lines, while Nasdaq indices battle their all-time highs; suggests this should be a key week for the market. Chart: tmsnrt.rs/2aV83ce

** SPX up 9.6 pct just since Jun 27 low, puts YTD rise at 6.8 pct

** Since post-Brexit panic lows, all sectors positive, but info tech best performer, surging 15.5 pct

** Tech's rise buoying Nasdaq indices back to all-time highs ; Composite peak 5231.94 Jul 2015, 100 peak 4816.35 Mar 2000

** While tech runs, year's top sectors, telecom services and utilities, tire; up just 2.3 pct and 0.8 pct since late Jun lows

** In order for market to continue moving higher, SPX must clear resistance lines going back to the tech bubble peak (now 2180/2190 area in Aug); index high so far 2182.87

** But especially low Average True Range highlights underlying tone of complacency; now testing levels hit just prior to sharp declines over past year

** And VIX hit lowest level since just before last Aug swoon

** Thus, index vulnerable to correction, though support in 2134.72/2108.71 area can look to contain weakness

** Closes over 2190 will have greater bullish potential; Fibo projections at 2219 and 2228 then 2265/2272

** Potential for multi-month blow-off to 2350 area still remains