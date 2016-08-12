Aug 12 (Reuters) -
* Caisse Ceo Says Huge Opportunity For Governments To Invest
In Much Needed infrastructure
* Caisse ceo say most important brexit impact could be
another level of uncertainty for europe as whole
* Caisse ceo says worried about what impact uncertainty
after brexit could have in europe
* Caisse ceo says brexit presents as many opportunities for
long term investors as it does challenges
* Quebec pension fund caisse's ceo says period of low
returns could last
* Caisse ceo says 2 percent first half return "reasonable in
circumstances"
* Caisse ceo says too early to draw conclusions about impact
of brexit on investments in uk
* Caisse ceo says expects sustained uncertainty following
the brexit vote
* Caisse ceo says not looking for exit opportunities from
assets it has in uk, could be opportunities
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)