BRIEF-Keycorp declares increased quarterly common share dividend of nine and one half cents
Aug 23 (Reuters)
* Bank of montreal ceo says maintains active dialogue across range of acquisition opportunities
* Bank of montreal ceo says will maintain discipline around price when assessing acquisitions
* Bank of montreal cro says started lending less on higher value homes in some regions
* Bank of montreal cro says will grow oil portfolio selectively where opportunities arise
* RTW Investments LP reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Arbutus Biopharma Corp as of May 10 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qsXKpC) Further company coverage: