** Dow Jones Industrial Average narrow range trade since early Aug should soon give way to a return of volatility

** Pullback risks remain elevated

** From its late Jun trough low into its Jul 20 high, DJI rallied as much as 9.1 pct in just 16 trading days (tds)

** Since, however, it's been a struggle; Dow has gyrated in tight range and despite making marginal new highs, virtually unchanged over past 3 weeks. Chart: tmsnrt.rs/2bzOPIW

** Meanwhile, Average True Range has collapsed to 2+ year lows; study just about touching 6-year support line, potential for sudden rise

** VIX just now coming up from testing 1-year lows, while spec net short position in VIX futures also just barely coming off extreme reading

** CBOE Equity Put/Call Ratio 5-DMA still sub-0.60; another sign of complacency

** With S&P 500 still struggling with long-term resistance lines and Nasdaq 100 upside also hindered, correction risks build amid a tired market

** A range breakout should be near, and DJI 18466 downside break can threaten 18247.79/18000 area quickly

** On renewed strength, push above 18668.44 can race to Elliott Wave projs at 18778.84/18828.28