Indonesia's March loan growth accelerates to 9.2 pct y/y
JAKARTA, May 18 Loans extended by Indonesian banks grew 9.2 percent in March from a year earlier, accelerating from February's 8.6 percent pace, the central bank said on Thursday.
Aug 25 Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce
* Says direct exposure to oil and gas sector up in the quarter: chief risk officer
* Says 2 companies added to oil and gas watch list in the quarter: chief risk officer
* Prudential appoints Nic Nicandrou as chief executive of Prudential Corporation Asia