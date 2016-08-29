SAO PAULO, Aug 29 (Reuters) -

* Creditors of Renuka do Brasil, which operates two sugar and ethanol mills in Brazil, approved a debt restructuring plan of the financially troubled group, the Valor Economico newspaper said on Monday

* Renuka, which is controlled by India's Shree Renuka Sugars, has roughly 2 billion reais ($612 million) in debt

* With creditors approval, the court handling the company's bankruptcy restructuring will have the final approval of the plan, which is expected within the next month

* The plan was accepted by 75 pct of the creditors, which will allow the restructuring to move ahead, even without the approval of class 2 creditors, which are composed of banks

* The company plans to auction off its Madhu cane mill in Promissao, in Sao Paulo state, to pay down 30 pct of its debt

* If the sale fails to cover the full 30 pct, Renuka will then sell its Revati mill in Brejo Alegre, in the same state, to cover the remainder of the 30 pct not covered by the Madhu sale

* Renuka Vale do Ivai, a second unit of India's Shree Renuka Sugars that controls two mills in Parana state, got court approval to restructure 700 million reais of debt in July

* The law offices of Dias Carneiro, Arystobulo, Flores and partners, which is handling the group's restructuring, was not able to confirm the accuracy of the story in Valor (Reporting by Reese Ewing)