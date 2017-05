Aug 30 (Reuters) -

* Scotiabank ceo says has chosen to cede some market share in mortgage market

* Scotiabank says made deliberate choice to shift from mortgages into other asset classes

* Scotiabank says expects mortgage market to remain intensely competitive

* Scotiabank Canadian Executive Vp Says Tightening Mortgage Originations, Pre Approvals (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)