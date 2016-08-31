Aug 31 (Reuters) -
* Deere & Co says it plans to contest legal action announced
by U.S. Department of justice to block acquisition of Monsanto's
precision planting
* Deere says Department of Justice's "allegations about the
competitive impacts of the transaction are misguided"
* Deere says the proposed acquisition benefits farmers by
accelerating the development and delivery of new precision
equipment solutions
* Deere says "when the transaction is finalized Deere will
preserve Precision Planting's independence"
