Sept 6 Allergan CEO, in interview:
* Says Allergan aims to limit annual price increases of
branded therapeutic drugs to low to mid single digit percentage
range, slightly above current annual rate of inflation
* Says Allergan's planned price increase limits would be
similar to company's price increases seen in 2016, and should
follow in 2017, beyond
* Says Hillary Clinton's plan for oversight panels to monitor,
punish drugmakers that impose unreasonable price increases on
life-saving drugs impractical in free market system
* Says Clinton's proposal for emergency imports of drugs to
ease drug shortages, prices could subject U.S. public to lower
safety standards
* Says publicity from "egregious" price increases of other
companies have caused shrinkage of venture capital investment in
new drugs
* Says "outlier" companies that have drawn criticism for
price hikes are endangering overall industry research and
development
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)