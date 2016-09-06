BRIEF-China's Wuxi city increases restrictions on multiple home purchases
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
Sept 6 Growth Energy, a U.S. ethanol lobbying group, on Tuesday said it applauded a proposal by the New York Department of Agriculture and Markets to update the state's fuel regulations to allow for the sale of gasoline that contains 15 percent ethanol.
* Some states such as Iowa and Illinois already offer so-called E15 fuel.
* Greater availability of higher ethanol blends is seen as crucial for the U.S. biofuel industry that is forecast to produce the most ethanol ever in the 2016/17 season.
* Most gasoline in the United States contains around 10 percent ethanol.
* "This proposal marks a major victory for consumers, who would gain access to cleaner, more affordable choices at the pump," said Growth Energy Chief Executive Officer Emily Skor.
SOURCE: Growth Energy statement
(Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago)
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
* Says studying many other strategic alternatives to enlarge its profitability and marketshare among local and regional banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: