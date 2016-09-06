Sept 6 Growth Energy, a U.S. ethanol lobbying group, on Tuesday said it applauded a proposal by the New York Department of Agriculture and Markets to update the state's fuel regulations to allow for the sale of gasoline that contains 15 percent ethanol.

* Some states such as Iowa and Illinois already offer so-called E15 fuel.

* Greater availability of higher ethanol blends is seen as crucial for the U.S. biofuel industry that is forecast to produce the most ethanol ever in the 2016/17 season.

* Most gasoline in the United States contains around 10 percent ethanol.

* "This proposal marks a major victory for consumers, who would gain access to cleaner, more affordable choices at the pump," said Growth Energy Chief Executive Officer Emily Skor.

