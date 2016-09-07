** As the Nasdaq Composite continues its ascent into
record territory, Nasdaq Advance/Decline Line gearing up
for a key test
** IXIC has rallied strongly off its post-Brexit low; index
up 15.3 pct since, easily outpacing S&P 500's 10-pct
advance
** Info tech's 17.1-pct surge off that late Jun
low, the driver; best performing SPX sector since. Add in
resurgent FANGs, and tech laden indices/ETFs have
been on a tear
** A broad Nasdaq advance has been in force since the major
Feb 2016 trough as evidenced by a rising A/D Line. Chart: tmsnrt.rs/2c4o54X
** However, divergence persists longer-term, and the Nasdaq
breadth measure now nearing key test as it approaches resistance
line from its 2014 peak
** Resistance line capped A/D Line strength prior to IXIC's
Jul 2015 high; breaking down in concert then led to
summer/winter market swoons
** Nasdaq A/D Line lagging its NYSE counterpart,
which hit new all-time highs in Apr
** Thus, Nasdaq A/D Line failure at resistance should put
Comp's advance on shaky ground; conversely, an upward breakout
should add fuel to the fire, allow IXIC to focus on much higher
targets