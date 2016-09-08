Sept 8 (Reuters) -

* Sun life ceo says continuing to look for acquisitions, has bandwith to do more

* Sun life ceo says not planning for interest rates to make a big jump up in the next 5 years

* Sun Life Ceo Says Bar Continues To Be High On Acquisitions, Hurdle Rates Fit 12-14 percent roe target Further company coverage: [SLF.TO ] (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)