Oct 11 The discount of spot U.S. crude futures to the second-month CLc1-Clc2 fell to 42 cents per barrel on Tuesday after news that activists shut 5 pipelines that carry crude oil from Canada into the U.S. market:

* The spread narrowed from 47 cents to as tight as 42 cents per barrel in the minutes following the news.

* An activist group on Tuesday claimed that it had shut down Enbridge's Line 4 and 67, TransCanada's Keystone pipeline, Spectra Energy's Express pipeline and Kinder Morgan's TransMountain pipeline. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York)