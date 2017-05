LONDON Oct 17 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

** Major indices on the backfoot, STOXX 600 -0.5 pct

** Spike in yields continues to raise worries about dividend plays

** FTSE 100 -0.6 pct, Pearson slumps

** Morgan Stanley downgrades Debenhams on pension worries

** Italian banks up on consolidation hopes, but off day's highs

** Bank of America beats on robust fixed income trading