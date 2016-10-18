BRIEF-Bank of India March-qtr loss narrows
* March quarter net loss 10.64 billion rupees versus net loss of 35.87 billion rupees year ago
LONDON Oct 18 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
** STOXX 600 +1.4%, at day's highs, FTSE 100 +1.2%
** European banks up 2%, Goldman earnings beat helps
** Just 5 stocks on the FTSE 100 in the red, Burberry struggles
** Other big movers: Pandora +7%, Dominos +5%, Bureau Veritas -5%
** U.S. stock futures +0.6%
