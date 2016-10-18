BRIEF-Partner Communications Company reports qtrly EPS of NIS 0.33
* During Q1 of 2017, cellular subscriber base declined by approximately 28 thousand subscribers
Oct 18 Intuitive Surgical
* Maintains 2016 procedure growth forecast of 14-15 percent
* Intuitive surgical sees 2016 gross profit 71.5 percent of net revenue
* Intuitive surgical says expects operating expense growth to accelerate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bill Berkrot)
* During Q1 of 2017, cellular subscriber base declined by approximately 28 thousand subscribers
May 22 Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Mark Fields will leave the carmaker as part of a shake-up that includes other top executive changes, Forbes reported late on Sunday, citing a person familiar with the situation.