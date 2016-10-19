BRIEF-Mindbody files for potential offering of up to 4.4 mln in class A shares
* Mindbody Inc files for potential offering of up to 4.4 million in class a shares - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2qdx2Ob) Further company coverage:
Oct 19 St. Jude CEO, in conference call with analysts:
* Says expects short seller Muddy Waters to continue to "mislead" investors, patients about cyber safety of its implantable heart devices
* Says Muddy Waters attempting to "sensationalize, confuse and misrepresent" cyber security of St. Jude devices for its own financial gain
* Says continues to believe allegations of cyber security problems with its heart devices are without merit
* Says expects Abbott Laboratories to complete its purchase of St. Jude by end of year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)
* Rockstar Games says Red Dead Redemption 2 is now set to launch spring 2018 on Playstation 4 and Xbox one Source text (http://bit.ly/2qPxX9s) Further company coverage: