Oct 19 Abbott, in conference call with analysts:

* Says continues to believe Alere Inc would be good strategic, long term fit, for Abbott

* Says expects fourth quarter EPS of 64 cents to 66 cents per share, excluding special items

* Says deal to purchase St. Jude to close, and probably by the end of 2016

* Says cyber security allegations will not affect closing of St. Jude deal or overall business, based on current information

* Abbott CEO says St. Jude has handled Muddy Waters cyber security allegations "well and thoroughly"

* Abbott CEO says St. Jude has taken cyber security allegations relating to its heart devices "seriously"

