LONDON Oct 20 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

** STOXX 600 and FTSE 100 -0.1%

** Profit warnings take a bite out of some UK midcaps

** NCC Group -35%, Keller Group -27%, Senior PLC -15%

** Airlines spend rare day on top of the STOXX

** Lufthansa +7.5%, Air France +5%, IAG +2.8%

** ECB set to keep policy unchanged but plans for more easing in Dec eyed