Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Summary:
** STOXX 600 and FTSE 100 -0.1%
** Profit warnings take a bite out of some UK midcaps
** NCC Group -35%, Keller Group -27%, Senior PLC -15%
** Airlines spend rare day on top of the STOXX
** Lufthansa +7.5%, Air France +5%, IAG +2.8%
** ECB set to keep policy unchanged but plans for more easing in Dec eyed
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing