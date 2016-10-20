LONDON Oct 20 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

** STOXX 600 -0.5%, FTSE 100 -0.3%

** ECB's Draghi speaks on latest policy decision

** Indexes mask some big moves on the back of profit warnings

** GEA Group -18%, NCC Group -36%, Senior PLC -12%

** Airlines and banks spend rare day on top of the STOXX

** S&P 500 futures -0.1%