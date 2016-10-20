US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
LONDON Oct 20 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
** STOXX 600 -0.5%, FTSE 100 -0.3%
** ECB's Draghi speaks on latest policy decision
** Indexes mask some big moves on the back of profit warnings
** GEA Group -18%, NCC Group -36%, Senior PLC -12%
** Airlines and banks spend rare day on top of the STOXX
** S&P 500 futures -0.1%
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)