BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
LONDON Oct 20 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
** STOXX 600 little changed, FTSE 100 -0.2%
** European banks, airlines rally; industrials hit by profit warnings
** ECB leaves rates unchanged, news conference spurs choppy afternoon trade
** S&P 500 down 0.4%
** UK midcaps hit by slew of profit warnings from industrials
** NCC Group -37%, Keller Group -27%
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing