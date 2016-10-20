Oct 20 (Reuters) -

* U.S. Attorney for Southern District of New York Preet Bharara: if banks are only trying to please regulators, they still might run into problems

* US Attorney Bharara: the need to conform tends to silence all but most intrepid whistleblowers

* US Attorney Bharara: everyone from mailroom to board room needs to feel in their bones that bosses care about integrity

* Bharara: when banks hire people, people need to feel bosses won't tolerate lapses of integrity