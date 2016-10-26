BRIEF-Marathon Patent's unit receives scheduling order in trial with Fiat U.S.A.
* Marathon Patent Group wholly-owned subsidiary Signal IP receives scheduling order in trial with Fiat U.S.A.
Oct 26 Biogen
* Says expects reimbursement for new MS drug Zinbryta throughout Europe within 12-18 months
* Biogen CEO says board search to find new CEO progressing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bill Berkrot)
* Marathon Patent Group wholly-owned subsidiary Signal IP receives scheduling order in trial with Fiat U.S.A.
* AVERY DENNISON ACQUIRES FINESSE MEDICAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: