Oct 26 Northrop Grumman Corp

* Northrop Grumman Corp says it is evaluating tax event options to repatriate certain earnings from foreign subsidiaries

* Northrop Grumman Corp says if it repatriates cash, it would repatriate majority of foreign held cash balances

* Northrop Grumman Corp says f-35 is currently 7 percent of total revenue Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mike Stone)