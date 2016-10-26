METALS-Zinc and nickel rise on China steel industry crackdown
* Chinese crackdown on polluting industries supports prices (Adds closing prices)
Oct 26 Northrop Grumman Corp
* Northrop Grumman Corp says it is evaluating tax event options to repatriate certain earnings from foreign subsidiaries
* Northrop Grumman Corp says if it repatriates cash, it would repatriate majority of foreign held cash balances
* Northrop Grumman Corp says f-35 is currently 7 percent of total revenue Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mike Stone)
* Chinese crackdown on polluting industries supports prices (Adds closing prices)
* dividend of NOK 0.18 per share will be paid to company's shareholders per date of annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: