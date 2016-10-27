Oct 27 Barrick Gold

* Continues to consider dividend increase, but first focus is debt reduction -President

* Barrick says partnerships are core to strategy, expect to see more, when asked about Chinese miner interest in Veladero mine-President

* Barrick would consider selling core mines, which are "greater value" and offer "ability to do something strategic"-President

* Barrick declines comment on Reuters report it held talks with Shandong and Zijin on selling 50 percent stake in Veladero-President

* Barrick sees El Indio belt, where Veladero based, "great opportunity" for partnerships for future development of assets, deposits-{resident

* Barrick says process to sell Kalgoorlie Super Pit mine in Australia "robust", interest from inside and outside Australia-President Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Susan Taylor)