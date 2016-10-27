German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Cenovus Energy
* Says it is updating cost estimates on deferred Christina Lake Phase G oil sands project
* Cenovus says sees Padd 3 as a refining centre with a lot of potential as it now has ability to receive Canadian crude
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.