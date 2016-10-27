** Utilizing ETFs that attempt to provide lower risk through
concentration in more defensive sectors proving to be a less
than sedate strategy this year
** As the unwind of their 1H16 strength, spurred on by a
pick-up in bond yields, grows more severe, it could provide
another point of market stress in itself
** Powershares S&P 500 Low Volatility Portfolio and
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF show YTD gains of 4.0
pct and 5.0 pct vs S&P 500 4.7 pct rise
** However, these ETFs essentially peaked in mid-Jul as SPX
pulled away to new all-time highs
** Since their Jul tops, USMV and SPLV down over 7 pct; this
while SPX is flat with its Jul 11 close (day the index first
exceeded its 2015 high) and down just 2.5 pct since its Aug 15
top
** Indeed, low vol ETFs under pressure given high
concentration of defensive sectors, with little to no exposure
to energy and tech
** Over 50 pct of SPLV exposure in utilities, staples, and
health care; info tech just 3 pct
** Thus, even with VIX 100-DMA now
sub-15.00, low vol portfolio sensitivity to rising
rates has been an issue; US 10-Year Treasury Yield
has vaulted from 1.32 pct post-Brexit low to today's 1.87 pct
high
** DJ Utility Avg still appears to have seen a major
top, and staples sector holding to just 3.9 pct
gain YTD; health care worst performing SPX sector YTD, down 3.7
pct