** Utilizing ETFs that attempt to provide lower risk through concentration in more defensive sectors proving to be a less than sedate strategy this year

** As the unwind of their 1H16 strength, spurred on by a pick-up in bond yields, grows more severe, it could provide another point of market stress in itself

** Powershares S&P 500 Low Volatility Portfolio and iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF show YTD gains of 4.0 pct and 5.0 pct vs S&P 500 4.7 pct rise

** However, these ETFs essentially peaked in mid-Jul as SPX pulled away to new all-time highs

** Since their Jul tops, USMV and SPLV down over 7 pct; this while SPX is flat with its Jul 11 close (day the index first exceeded its 2015 high) and down just 2.5 pct since its Aug 15 top

** Indeed, low vol ETFs under pressure given high concentration of defensive sectors, with little to no exposure to energy and tech

** Over 50 pct of SPLV exposure in utilities, staples, and health care; info tech just 3 pct

** Thus, even with VIX 100-DMA now sub-15.00, low vol portfolio sensitivity to rising rates has been an issue; US 10-Year Treasury Yield has vaulted from 1.32 pct post-Brexit low to today's 1.87 pct high

** DJ Utility Avg still appears to have seen a major top, and staples sector holding to just 3.9 pct gain YTD; health care worst performing SPX sector YTD, down 3.7 pct