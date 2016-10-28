Oct 28 Abbvie

* Ceo says insurer contracts for humira coverage in 2017 and 2018 do not currently reflect significant changes in required rebates

* Abbvie cfo says "nothing alarming" about slowdown in third quarter sales for Humira sales

* Says sales fluctuate, based on inventory stocking trends, other factors